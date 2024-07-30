Election Commission announces byelection for MLC seat

The Election Commission has announced the decision to hold byelection to the AP Legislative Council from Visakhapatnam Local Authorities’ Constituency for the vacancy arising out of the disqualification of Chennuboina Srinivasa Rao.

In a statement on Tuesday night, Collector Harendhira Prasad noted that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into force with immediate effect (from July 30). The election notification would be issued on August 6. The last date for filing of nominations is August 13. The poll will be held on August 30. The MCC will be applicable in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and ASR districts (partially).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.