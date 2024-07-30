GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Election Commission announces byelection for MLC seat

Model Code of Conduct comes into force with immediate effect, says Visakhapatnam District Collector

Published - July 30, 2024 11:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM’

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission has announced the decision to hold byelection to the AP Legislative Council from Visakhapatnam Local Authorities’ Constituency for the vacancy arising out of the disqualification of Chennuboina Srinivasa Rao.

In a statement on Tuesday night, Collector Harendhira Prasad noted that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into force with immediate effect (from July 30). The election notification would be issued on August 6. The last date for filing of nominations is August 13. The poll will be held on August 30. The MCC will be applicable in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and ASR districts (partially).

