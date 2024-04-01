Election candidates should adhere to spending limits and maintain separate bank accounts, says Anakapalli District Collector

April 01, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The contestants of the General Elections-2024 representating various political parties have been instructed to spend only a maximum of ₹40 lakh (for Assembly segment) and ₹95 lakh (for Lok Sabha segment) each for their election related activities, including campaigns and rallies, as per Section 77 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, according to the district election authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Section 77 also mentions that the candidates will have to maintain a separate bank account of all election expenses between the date of nomination and the date of results. The bank account must contain the details as prescribed and the total expenditure must not exceed the prescribed amount.

Anakapalli Collector and Electoral Officer Pattanshetty Ravi Subhash said on Monday that he held a meeting with the candidates of various political parties and explained about the Section 77. The candidates will have to strictly follow rules and regulations of the ECI for smooth and fair conduct of the elections, he said.

“The separate bank account should be maintained for the expenditure incurred from the date of nomination to the date of declaration of results and a daily report should be submitted to the Returning Officer. Otherwise, they will lose their candidature,” said Mr. Ravi Subhash.

Election officials urged people to use postal ballot for patients, and senior citizens above 85 years of age and disabled persons with 40% disability.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.