Election campaigning ends with roadshows, bike rallies and public meetings in Visakhapatnam

Roadshows, bike rallies, public meetings and get-togethers mark the last day of the election campaigning of various party leaders, as the silent period as well as the Section 144 came into effect on Saturday evening.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA and East MLA candidate Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu took out a massive roadshow along with his supporters, Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders and corporators on Saturday. A large number of women supporters and members from fishermen community took part in the roadshow.

South MLA candidate from the YSR Congress Party Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar took out a roadshow with a large number of supporters along the One Town, Collector office, KGH down, Gnanapuram, Relli Veedhi, Railway New Colony and a few other areas. His rival and Jana Sena Party South MLA candidate Vamsikrishna Srinivas Yadav, along with TDP MP candidate M. Sribharat, took out a bike rally-cum-roadshow along Dabagardens, Jagadamba Junction and One Town. North MLA candidate from the YSRCP K.K. Raju also took part in a roadshow with hundreds of supporters in the constituency. Some candidates have interacted with the locals as part of door-to-door campaigning and by the evening they have released video messages seeking votes.

Ever since the silent period came into effect, the MLA candidates have been using social media to promote themselves and reach the voters. A wide number of posts, messages, memes and promotional videos of the candidates, past interviews are being posted in the social media to impress the voters.

