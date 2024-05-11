GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Election campaigning ends with roadshows, bike rallies and public meetings in Visakhapatnam

Candidates have been effectively using social media to reach out to voters

Updated - May 11, 2024 08:10 pm IST

Published - May 11, 2024 08:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP East MLA candidate Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu taking part in a roadshow in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

TDP East MLA candidate Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu taking part in a roadshow in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Roadshows, bike rallies, public meetings and get-togethers mark the last day of the election campaigning of various party leaders, as the silent period as well as the Section 144 came into effect on Saturday evening.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA and East MLA candidate Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu took out a massive roadshow along with his supporters, Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders and corporators on Saturday. A large number of women supporters and members from fishermen community took part in the roadshow.

South MLA candidate from the YSR Congress Party Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar took out a roadshow with a large number of supporters along the One Town, Collector office, KGH down, Gnanapuram, Relli Veedhi, Railway New Colony and a few other areas. His rival and Jana Sena Party South MLA candidate Vamsikrishna Srinivas Yadav, along with TDP MP candidate M. Sribharat, took out a bike rally-cum-roadshow along Dabagardens, Jagadamba Junction and One Town. North MLA candidate from the YSRCP K.K. Raju also took part in a roadshow with hundreds of supporters in the constituency. Some candidates have interacted with the locals as part of door-to-door campaigning and by the evening they have released video messages seeking votes.

Ever since the silent period came into effect, the MLA candidates have been using social media to promote themselves and reach the voters. A wide number of posts, messages, memes and promotional videos of the candidates, past interviews are being posted in the social media to impress the voters.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.