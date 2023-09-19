Elderly woman’s body found in pond in Vizag

September 19, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Body of a 50-year old woman was found under suspicious circumstances in Tunglam Pond under Gajuwaka police station limits here in the city on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ms. Nagamani (50) of Tunglam, Gajuwaka.

Inspector of Gajuwaka police station L. Bhaskar said that the woman might have accidentally slipped into the water when she tried to enter into pond. He added that she was also mentally unstable and was under treatment for the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT