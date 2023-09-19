HamberMenu
Elderly woman’s body found in pond in Vizag

Inspector of Gajuwaka police station L. Bhaskar said that the woman might have accidentally slipped into the water when she tried to enter into pond

September 19, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Body of a 50-year old woman was found under suspicious circumstances in Tunglam Pond under Gajuwaka police station limits here in the city on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ms. Nagamani (50) of Tunglam, Gajuwaka.

Inspector of Gajuwaka police station L. Bhaskar said that the woman might have accidentally slipped into the water when she tried to enter into pond. He added that she was also mentally unstable and was under treatment for the same.

A case has been registered.

