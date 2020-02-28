Visakhapatnam

Elderly couple found dead in house

Mystery shrouds the death of an elderly couple whose bodies were found in their house in Narava area under Pendurthi police station limits on Wednesday late night.

According to Pendurthi police, the bodies of the couple aged between 60 to 70 years were found lying on the floor of the house. Upon information, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP-West) Swaroopa Rani, CLUES team inspected the spot. It is learnt that gold ornaments they victims were wearing had gone missing.

Police suspect that some unidentified miscreants might have murdered the couple and decamped with the ornaments.

A case has been registered. Investigation is on.

