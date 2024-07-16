Elaborate arrangements under way for Simhachalam temple’s annual ‘Giri Pradakshina’ in Visakhapatnam on July 20

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the annual ‘Giri Pradakshina’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Simhachalam, scheduled here on July 20.

Being Sunday, the authorities are expecting about four to five lakh devotees to take part in the annual festival. The 32-km trek would cover Tholi Pavancha down the Simhachalam hill, Adavivaram, Hanumanthawaka, Appughar, MVP Colony, Venkojipalem, Isukathota, HB Colony, Seethammadhara, DLB quarters, Madhavadhara, Murali Nagar, Prahladapuram, Srinivasa Nagar and Goshala.

‘Pushpa Ratha Yatra’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy is expected to began at around 4 p.m. from Tholi Pavancha. Since the devotees begin their trek from Tholi Pavancha, around 50 queue lines were set up to break coconuts. Nearly 30 parking places were set up down the hill.

Around 300 temporary toilets, 30 medical camps, 25 ambulances, feeding rooms, public addressing systems and drinking water kiosks are being set up.

About 50 toilets are being set up at Appughar Beach, where devotees take a holy dip. A medical camp, 80 LED lights, public addressing system and around 20 swimmers with boats were being facilitated.

Control rooms will be set up at Kalasam Junction, Adavivaram, Hanumanthawaka, Appughar, Madhavadhara and NSTL. The police will be using drone cameras to check the movement of devotees throughout the trek route.

District Collector Harendhira Prasad, Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi, Executive Officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam Srinivasa Murthy and officials from different departments conducted a trial run along the route to check the arrangements. Lighting is being improved along the route wherever necessary, while CCTV cameras are being arranged.

Later, during a meeting, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao sought coordination among the staff and authorities of various departments for smooth conduct of the festival.

Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat asked the authorities to ensure that visit of VIPs and VVIPs do not inconvenience common devotees.