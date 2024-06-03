Elaborate arrangements in place for counting of votes in Visakhapatnam on June 4

All arrangements have been made for the counting of votes, polled in the general elections to Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency and the seven Assembly segments under it, and the Pendurthi Assembly in Anakapalli constituency, scheduled to be held at the AU College of Engineering (AUCE), here on Tuesday.

A flurry of activity was seen at the YVS Murty Auditorium on Monday as a large number of officials and employees, deputed for counting duties, came from different places to collect their identity cards. The officials and employees, who were assigned counting duties, were given codes, and based on the code, the ID cards were given to them.

The police officers and group in-charges were seen giving instructions to their team members on who should be allowed and the criteria for admission of candidates, party agents and various other categories into the counting halls. At the other end, in the football ground, passes were issued to the police personnel on duty. Traffic police were seen being given special instructions.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the parking of vehicles in the AUCE campus for officials, employees and media personnel, coming for duties, on the counting day.

Three-tier security

Three-tier security in place to prevent any untoward incidents during the counting process.

Apart from the Central security forces, about 500 civil police personnel were monitoring the security arrangements at the strongrooms. A total of 176 CC cameras have been installed at the counting centres, the cameras were linked to the monitoring room to enable round-the-clock supervision, according to District Election Officer and Collector A. Mallikarjuna.

Seven halls have been identified and 98 tables arranged for the counting of votes in Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency. Measures are being taken for taking up a total of 140 rounds of counting. There would be one counting supervisor, a counting assistant, and one micro observer for each table.

A total of 18 counting supervisors, 36 counting assistants and 18 micro observers have been appointed for the counting of postal ballots. Coming to the Assembly segments in the district, arrangements have been made along with the Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency. An additional three rounds would be held for the counting of votes pertaining to Pendurthi Assembly segment, which falls in Visakhapatnam district.

Five halls have been identified and 33 tables arranged for the counting of postal ballots pertaining to the Assembly segments. An additional 33 counting supervisors, 57 counting assistants and 33 micro observers were appointed for this purpose.

