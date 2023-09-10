Eighth national conference of Heads of Prisons of State and UTs to begin in Vizag on September 11

September 10, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The two-day eighth national conference of ‘Heads of Prisons of All States and Union Territories’ will begin at Sai Priya Beach Resorts at Rushikonda here on September 11 (Monday).

This is the second such conference hosted by the Andhra Pradesh government.

The Bureau of Police Research and Development, New Delhi, in association with Andhra Pradesh Prisons’ Department, is organising the event to review the status of the existing system at prisons in the country and the correctional services during the Amrit Kaal by 2047.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra will be the chief guest of the inaugural event on September 11 (Monday), while Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will be the chief guest at the valedictory on September 12 (Tuesday).

On the first day at 11.30 a.m., Madhya Pradesh Director General of Prisons Rajesh Chawla will speak on ‘De-addiction of Prisoners’. This will be followed by ‘Status of Mental Health in Prisons in India’, a presentation by Amaraesh Pujari, Director General of Prisons, Tamil Nadu.

In the afternoon session, there will be group discussions on the impact of the visit of religious preachers with liberal ideology to prisons, support for poor prisoners: non-payment of fines, rotation of prison staff and possibility of hybrid security in prisons, short films on reformed prisoners, and model prison and correctional administration act 2023. The heads of prisons of various States and Union Territories will participate in this session.

In the evening, Gujarat ADG (Prisons) K.L.N. Rao will speak on ‘Technology in Correctional Administration’.

On the second day of the conference, Uttar Pradesh DG (Prisons) Satya Narain Sabat will speak on ‘Overcrowding in Prisons and Alternatives to Incarceration’. Karnataka DG (Prisons) Malni Krishnamoorthy will speak on ‘Women and Children in Prison – Exclusive Women Prison: Merits and Challenges’.

There will also be an exhibition of the products made by prisoners from various States.

Speaking to The Hindu, a Department of Prisons official who does not want to be quoted, said “We have been preparing for the event for the last few days. It will be the great opportunity for us to host the national event where we can exchange our ideas with counterparts at different States. All the discussions will be made better services and facilities in future as part of the Government’s steps in the Vision 2047.”

