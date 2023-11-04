HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eighth edition of Vizag Navy Marathon to be conducted on November 5

The event will have four categories, full marathon, half marathon, 10 km run and 5 km run, say organisers

November 04, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The city of destiny is geared up to host the eighth edition of Vizag Navy Marathon scheduled on Sunday (November 5). Arrangements for the annual event have been made by all departments in the district. As per the organisers, the response for the event was massive. The event has four categories - full marathon (42.2 km), half marathon (21.1 km), 10 km run and 5 km run. The full marathon ie., 42 km race will be flagged off by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, at 4.15 a.m. The next race of the event half marathon ie., 21 km race will commence at 5.15 a.m. The 10 km race will start at 6.15 a.m. and the five km fun run, will begin at 6.45 a.m. The races for the marathon will start from The Park Hotel Circle, RK Beach, towards Naval Coastal Battery, and take a U-turn near Kalimata temple at RK Beach. The 5K run will finish at MGM Park, VMRDA. Runners of other category races will continue further along the pristine beach road towards INS Kalinga. The 10K runners will take a U-turn near Tenneti Park while half marathon runners will take a U-turn near Gayatri College near Rushikonda. The full marathon runners will take a U-turn near Cheppala Uppada near INS Kalinga. All races will finish at MGM Park. The arrangements for this year’s marathon include facilities like hydration and medical points, convenience stations and entertainment programmes along the race route to keep the runners motivated. Prize distribution for all races would be held in MGM Grounds, said the organisers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.