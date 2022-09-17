Eighth edition of CREDAI’s property expo to be conducted in Visakhapatnam from December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

The eighth edition of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India’s (CREDAI) Property Expo will be conducted from December 23 to 25 at Gadhiraju Palace & Convention Centre, Beach Road, Visakhapatnam. Office-bearers of CREDAI announced about the programme and released the brochure of the upcoming expo along with Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari in a programme held here on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, CREDAI president K.S.R.K. Raju recalled the journey of CREDAI Visakhapatnam, which was formed about 33 years ago, and now has about 430 members. He said that the CREDAI Visakhapatnam has conducted seven property expos successfully so far. This year, the CREDAI is going to bring back all the stakeholders in the construction sector under one roof and enable them to showcase their products to help the buyers. Builders from Lankelapalem, Gajuwaka, Gopalapatnam, Core city region, Kommadi and other areas will take part in the programme. This apart, interior decorators, renowned companies (lifts, lighting, sanitary equipment and others) will also set up their stalls. He said that State Bank of India (SBI), has given its consent to be title sponsor. People can check their loan eligibility on the spot and start process to to buy a property as per their budget, he said.

CREDAI chairman B. Srinivas said that Visakhapatnam is a peaceful city and a number of people dream of owning a house or some property here. The CREDAI’s property expo will be an opportunity for the buyers to select various type of properties such as villas, plots, houses and gated community houses, he said. He said that the entry for the programme is free.

Convenor V. Sreenu said that this time, the property expo is being organised over a stretch of about 25,000 sq,feet in which around 105 stalls will be set up to cater to all the needs of people who are willing to purchase some property in Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Amarnath from State Bank of India (SBI) also spoke.