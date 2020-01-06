Eight youngsters held for ‘attacking’ tourists

Narsipatnam police on Saturday night arrested eight youngsters on charge of attacking a group of tourists and making good with their four-wheeler at Lammasingi in Chintapalle mandal on December 16 last year.
Acting on a tip-off, the police made the arrests and recovered the stolen vehicle and five cellphones. According to Narsipatnam inspector Swamy Naidu, all the accused are residents of various areas in Narsipatnam, Chintapalle and Golugonda mandals.
“Addicted to vices, the youngsters are resorting to such offences for easy money. The eight youth allegedly stopped the tourists at an isolated place, attacked them and fled away with their car,” the inspector said.
Case registered
Police said that the they had received a complaint from the tourists on December 16. Investigation revealed that the gang has been committing such offences since long, the police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.