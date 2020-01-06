Eight youngsters held for ‘attacking’ tourists

Narsipatnam police on Saturday night arrested eight youngsters on charge of attacking a group of tourists and making good with their four-wheeler at Lammasingi in Chintapalle mandal on December 16 last year.

Acting on a tip-off, the police made the arrests and recovered the stolen vehicle and five cellphones. According to Narsipatnam inspector Swamy Naidu, all the accused are residents of various areas in Narsipatnam, Chintapalle and Golugonda mandals.

“Addicted to vices, the youngsters are resorting to such offences for easy money. The eight youth allegedly stopped the tourists at an isolated place, attacked them and fled away with their car,” the inspector said.

Case registered

Police said that the they had received a complaint from the tourists on December 16. Investigation revealed that the gang has been committing such offences since long, the police said.