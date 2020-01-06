Visakhapatnam

Eight youngsters held for ‘attacking’ tourists

more-in

Stolen vehicle and cellphones recovered

Narsipatnam police on Saturday night arrested eight youngsters on charge of attacking a group of tourists and making good with their four-wheeler at Lammasingi in Chintapalle mandal on December 16 last year.

Acting on a tip-off, the police made the arrests and recovered the stolen vehicle and five cellphones. According to Narsipatnam inspector Swamy Naidu, all the accused are residents of various areas in Narsipatnam, Chintapalle and Golugonda mandals.

“Addicted to vices, the youngsters are resorting to such offences for easy money. The eight youth allegedly stopped the tourists at an isolated place, attacked them and fled away with their car,” the inspector said.

Case registered

Police said that the they had received a complaint from the tourists on December 16. Investigation revealed that the gang has been committing such offences since long, the police said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 12:38:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/eight-youngsters-held-for-attacking-tourists/article30488578.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY