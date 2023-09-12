Eight-year-old dies while playing at home in Vizag

September 12, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

An eight-year-old boy died in a tragic incident while he was playing at his home in Kailasapuram under Kancharapalem Police station limits in Visakhapatnam on September 11.

The deceased has been identified as Dimple Surya, 8, a class III student.

Inspector of Kancharapalem police station N. Sai suspected that Surya might have accidentally hanged himself by using his mother's cloth (chunni), while playing and his attempt to release himself may have turned futile.

The incident occurred at the veranda of his house.

After preliminary inquires, the police said that the boy was addicted to the mobile phone and often played games and watched videos online and used to perform dangerous stunts at home.

The police suspect that he might have tried to perform a stunt.

“The chunni was seen rolled around his neck. A neighbour saw the boy hanging and raised an alarm. He was immediately shifted to a hospital, but he was declared as ‘dead on arrival’,” the police added.

Further investigations were on. The body was sent for post-mortem.