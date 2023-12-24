Eight trains will run on diverted route from January 1

December 24, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Eight trains will run on a diverted route via Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Titlagarh-Raipur-Nagpur instead of Visakhapatnam-Duvvada-Viajayawadsa-Warangal-Ballarsh, effective from January 1 to 12, according to a release, here on Sunday.

The diversion of the service is due to pre-interlocking works and non-interlocking works for commission of a third railway line at Hasanparthi road-Uppal stations in Kazipet-Ballarsh section of Secunderabad division of South Central Railway.

The trains are 20805/06 Visakhapatnam–New Delhi-Visakhapatnam AP Express, 20803/04 Visakhapatnam–Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam Superfast, 12803/04 Visakhapatnam–H.Nizamuddin Swarnajayanthi-Visakhapatnam Superfast, 20819/20 Puri-Okha-Puri Superfast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cancellation of trains

Meanwhile, two trains will be cancelled while four trains will be short-terminated under Waltair railway division due to interlocking works for commission of double line between Damanjodi and Baiguda stations.

The train 18511/12 Visakhapatnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express will be cancelled on January 1&2 and 5&6. Train 18107/08 Rourkela-Jagdalpur-Rourkela Express will be short terminated on January 1&2 and 6&7 at Rayagada and Titlagarh. Train 18006 Jagdalpur – Howrah Samaleswari Express will start from Titlagarh instead of Jagdalpur from January 3 to 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.