Eight school students, including four girls, injured in lorry-autorickshaw collision in Visakhapatnam

November 22, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Eight school students, including four girls, were injured after the autorickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a lorry near Sangham-Sarat Theatre Junction in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Among the students, a 14-year-old girl has sustained severe head injuries and her condition is said to be serious. The police said negligent and rash driving of the autorickshaw driver has led to the accident.

The incident occurred at around 7.40 a.m. when the autorickshaw was heading from Dondaparthy to a private school at Ram Nagar. While crossing the four-road junction, a speeding lorry which was heading towards RTC Complex route from Railway Station Road hit the autorickshaw. Several students, including a girl, flew out of the vehicle due to the impact, as the three-wheeler overturned.

Locals rushed to the spot and helped the injured children. While the lorry cleaner was caught, the driver escaped from the spot. The autorickshaw driver has also received very minor injuries. Both the traffic and law & order police with the help of locals shifted the students to a private hospital at Ram Nagar.

Bhavesh, a Class VII student, said that he boarded the autorickshaw at around 7.30 a.m. and sat beside the driver. He said that a speeding lorry had hit them all of a sudden and he flew out of the vehicle. Some people picked me up and comforted me, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) K. Srinivasa Rao, Additional DCP (Traffic) G. Srinivasa Rao, ACP (Dwaraka Zone) R.V.S.N. Murthy and III Town Police Station Inspector K. Rama Rao visited the hospital and spoke with the injured children.

Speaking to The Hindu, DCP K. Srinivasa Rao said that among the eight students, three were discharged after administering first-aid. “As per the doctors, of the five being treated in the hospital, four are out of danger. We have spoken to the hospital authorities and asked them to provide all medical help,” he said.

The DCP said that the autorickshaw driver boarded more than the permissible limit of passengers.

Additional DCP (Traffic) G. Srinivasa Rao said that through the CCTV footage, its is evident that the auto-rickshaw driver’s negligent and rash driving has led to the accident. The lorry was going on a regular speed, but it is the auto-rickshaw who should have slowed down at a four-road junction, he said, adding that though he had clear sight of the lorry crossing the junction, he was going at a a good speed.

Cases will be booked by the law and order police, he said.

Meanwhile, the DCP appealed to the parents to check that the autorickshaw in which they send their children to the schools are not carrying more number of passengers than the permissible limits. Moreover, they should send the children at least half-an-hour before the school timings, as last minute rush will lead to overspeeding. They should only appoint good disciplined drivers, he said.

Three students injured

In another accident, three students received minor injuries after an autorickshaw overturned at Nagarapalem area at Madhurawada on Wednesday. Inspector of PM Palem police station Y. Ramakrishna said that the police have not received any complaint regarding the accident.