Eight out of 13 rythu bazaars in Visakhapatnam lack proper surveillance system

April 10, 2023 - Visakhapatnam

Eight out of the 13 rythu bazars in the city do not have proper surveillance systems.

A source at the MVP Rythu Bazaar said “Eight CC cameras were installed here, but they are not working since the outbreak of the COVID-19. Our authorities have assured us of setting right the systems soon and to add four more cameras.”

The situation is the same at other eight rythu bazaars like Narasimha Nagar, the source added.

Speaking to The Hindu, Visakhapatnam District Agri Trade and Marketing Officer Sk. Yasin said, “Yes, we are working on improving the surveillance system at the rythu bazaars. The surveillance systems at about eight out of 13 bazars are not functioning properly. We have also planned to install additional cameras at some rythu bazaars. The estimates have been prepared, and the process is under way.”

A police official said that CC cameras will not only help their department in identifying the accused in cases of petty theft, but also help other departments, traders and visitors. The cameras can also control the arguments between the a merchant and a customer inside the bazaar and also help in tracing missing persons, especially children, the police officer added.

A GVMC official said the CC cameras will help the corporation and rythu bazaar officials to keep a vigil on people, including traders, who violate the rules on keeping the environment clean. Some errant farmers dump waste like rotten vegetables on the public roads.

According to officials, nearly 60% of the city’s households depend on 13 rythu bazaars. About 40,000-45,000 people visit the bazaars every day, and the visitors spend at least 30-40 minutes in them for purchasing goods. The business turnover is more than ₹1 crore, a day.