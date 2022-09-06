Eight-member gang arrested in Visakhapatnam, 8 kg dry ganja and weapons seized

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 06, 2022 00:59 IST

The Kancharapalem police team, led by SHO Krishna Rao, arrested an eight-member gang for allegedly possessing 8 kg of dry ganja and weapons, on Sunday night.

All the arrested were in the age group of 18 to 20 years and are residents of various areas such as Kancharapalem, Thatchetlapalem, Airport Police Station limits and Two Town Police Station limits.

The gang members were moving in an auto rickshaw and on checking the police team found four sharp-edged weapons, along with the ganja.

On questioning, they reportedly said that they were addicted to ganja and alcohol and were also selling the weed. They also reportedly indulged in extortion of money by showing the weapons and threatening the victims.

The arrested were sent in remand on Monday.

