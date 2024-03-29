ADVERTISEMENT

Eight injured as lorry hits several vehicles at a traffic signal in Anakapalli district

March 29, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

A constable was severely injured in the accident and his condition is said to be critical, say police

The Hindu Bureau

Eight persons were injured when a speeding lorry hit several vehicles, including a tractor, a car and couple of two-wheelers, which were lined before a traffic signal at Lankelapalem under Parawada police station limits here on Friday.

Of the eight persons, a police constable named Satyanarayan from CCRB Anakapalli was severely injured, and his condition is said to be critical, as per the police.

Inspector of Parawada police station Bala Surya Rao said that the driver of the lorry claimed that the accident occurred due to brake failure, but we are yet to ascertain it. The police would also check whether there was negligence, he said.

