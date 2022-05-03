Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervour in Visakhapatnam

Scores of devotees throng mosques to offer Eid Namaz

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour here on Tuesday, after the sighting of the holy crescent of the moon marking the end of the month-long fasting of Muslims on Monday evening.

The mosques in the city, including those at Jagadamba Junction, One Town, Akkayyapalem, Maddilapalem, Rama Talkies, Gajuwaka and Station Road, were thronged by a large number of Muslims on Tuesday morning. Dressed up in their best, Muslims offered ‘namaz’ and exchanged greetings embracing each other. Most of them spent their day having quality time with friends and families, and savouring festive special delicacies.

Social media was flooded with Eid Mubarak greetings. The Hindus and Christians found different ways to greet their Muslims friends in the social media and created memes asking for a share in their ‘Biryanii and semaiya’.

Meanwhile, many public representatives, elected members and police personnel celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with Muslim community in their locality in the district

“We invited some of our family and friends to home and celebrated the festival. ‘Sheer Kurma’ and mutton biryani were prepared by my mother as festival declicacies,” said Syed Tanveer, an IT professional from the city.

Many families have offered special prayers and remembered their ancestors as part of the festival.

Being a public holiday, tourist places in the city were flocked by people. Haleem stalls at One Town area were seen with a large number of people, especially youth, for the last two days.