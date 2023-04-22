Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with festive spirit in Visakhapatnam

April 22, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with pomp and gaiety across the city on Saturday.

Telugu Desam Party (minority wing) vice-president Abdul Rahman said around two lakh Muslims in the city broke their fast at 6.15 pm on Friday (April 21) to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday as part of Ramzan.

“Muslims are mostly seen in Marripalem, Kotaveedhi and Gajuwaka areas in the city. The city has nearly 50 mosques,” Mr. Rahman said.

A large number of Muslims dressed in traditional attires attended the special prayers at mosques and dargahs. After the prayers, they hugged each other and wished ‘Eid Mubarak’.

The application of attar (perfume) and surma (kohl) for eyes, and tasting kheer made with vermicelli with generous amount of dry fruits and relishing biryani, are part of the festival.