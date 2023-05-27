Eggs of mugger crocodile successfully hatched at Visakhapatnam zoo

May 27, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) have announced that on May 25 eggs of mugger crocodile were successfully hatched and all the hatchlings appear to be in good health and active.

Recently, a clutch of around 10 to 15 mugger crocodile eggs were discovered in the nesting area within the enclosure. The team of IGZP immediately took charge of the situation and implemented necessary measures to ensure the successful incubation and hatching of the eggs under the care and observation of animal keeper. Over the course of several weeks, Curator Nandani Salaria, zoo staff, veterinary team, and animal keeper closely monitored the incubation process by regulating temperature and humidity levels within the nesting environment. After completion of the incubation period, all the eggs have successfully hatched on Thursday.

Ms. Salaria said that the zoo park has been actively involved in the conservation and breeding of this species.

“The conservation team will continue to provide round-the-clock care for the mugger crocodile babies. The team will monitor their growth, nutrition, and overall well-being, while also providing essential medical attention when required. Visitors to the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park will have the opportunity to witness these adorable mugger crocodile babies in the respective enclosure, where they can learn about the conservation efforts,” she added.

