EGBC to promote biodiversity in a big way

Around 10 acres of forest land, and an old building, located close to the foothills of the Eastern Ghats, near the International Cricket Stadium at P.M. Palem, here, is being transformed into the Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Centre (EGBC). It houses an orchidarium, nature interpretation centre and a nursery.

The old building, belonging to the Visakhapatnam Division of AP Forest Department, was being used as a store room to store logs. District Forest Officer Ananth Shankar, who is keen on conservation of biodiversity of the Eastern Ghats, was instrumental in the conception and development of EGBC to create awareness among children and the general public on the need for environment protection.

The renovated old building, converted into a nature interpretation centre, has been tastefully done to give information to visitors on life in the jungle with lifelike paintings and models of flora and fauna in their natural habitat. A big realistic model of the endangered Indian pangolin with models of anthills reaching up to its mouth, prepared by students of the Fine Arts Department of Andhra University, placed outside the building, is a major attraction for visitors.

On the ground floor on can see models of endangered species like the Mysore Slender Loris, Jerdon’s Coursers, information on the beaks of birds and the like. Models of nocturnal birds and mammals and paintings of marine creatures can be seen on the first floor.

An orchidarium named ‘Waltair Orchidarium’ has been developed in the EGBC. The orchidarium has a number of orchid plant and ferns. A handicraft centre has been opened on the premises through which eco-friendly handicraft products are displayed. In the backroom one can see tribal girls, from Shambuvanipalem tribal village, preparing the heads of Lord Ganesh with eco-friendly materials. There are also other products like biodegradable flower pots, made of mud and cow dung. The flower pots can be used to take saplings from nurseries and plant them directly in the ground.

“We have given them tools for producing the products. Our idea is to provide the tribal artisans marketing and sales support. We have recently arranged a tie up with Amazon for branding and marketing of the products made by the tribal people. The e-commerce platform would soon arrange pick up and delivery of the products. The proceeds from the sales would go directly to the beneficiaries,” District Forest Officer Ananth Shankar told The Hindu.

“We are developing a ficus garden by planting various ficus species, by collecting them from across the country. The ficus trees support biodiversity. We have also planted bamboo species and medicinal plants and they are expected to grow into big trees in the next two to three years, A walking trail, across the hills, has been developed to Kambalakonda,” he added.