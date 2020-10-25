Efforts will be made to control Sarada river flooding: Collector

Farmers complain that bridge built by NAOB obstructing water flow

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that efforts would be made to control Sarada river flooding during rains in Rambilli mandal. He inspected the agricultural fields which were inundated due to the recent rains at Rajala village of the mandal along with the Revenue and Irrigation Department officials on Saturday. He asked the Revenue Department officials to study the reasons for the flooding and submit a detailed report at the earliest. Mr. Vinay Chand enquired about the crop loss and other damages with the Irrigation Department officials. Several farmers complained to the Collector that the bridge constructed by Naval Alternative Operations Base (NAOB) is obstructing the water flow leading to the flooding in several areas. The farmers also sought compensation at the earliest.

He later inspected Grama Sachivalayam, Rythu Bharosa centre at Kattibolu village in the mandal.

Anakapalle RDO Sitarama Rao and a few others were present.