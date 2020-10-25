Efforts will be made to control Sarada river flooding: Collector

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that efforts would be made to control Sarada river flooding during rains in Rambilli mandal. He inspected the agricultural fields which were inundated due to the recent rains at Rajala village of the mandal along with the Revenue and Irrigation Department officials on Saturday. He asked the Revenue Department officials to study the reasons for the flooding and submit a detailed report at the earliest. Mr. Vinay Chand enquired about the crop loss and other damages with the Irrigation Department officials. Several farmers complained to the Collector that the bridge constructed by Naval Alternative Operations Base (NAOB) is obstructing the water flow leading to the flooding in several areas. The farmers also sought compensation at the earliest.
He later inspected Grama Sachivalayam, Rythu Bharosa centre at Kattibolu village in the mandal.
Anakapalle RDO Sitarama Rao and a few others were present.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath