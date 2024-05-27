ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts on to bring back more victims of human trafficking racket in Cambodia, say Vizag police

Published - May 27, 2024 10:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Hundreds of unemployed youths were being trapped by local agents under the garb of data entry jobs, say police

The Hindu Bureau

The city police led by Commissioner of Police, A. Ravi Shankar, said that the department is intensifying efforts to bring back more victims trapped in the human trafficking racket which was busted recently as part of ‘Operation Cambodia’.

Hundreds of unemployed youths were being trapped by local agents aided by agents from Cambodia, under the garb of data entry jobs. These agents collected over ₹1.50 lakh from each youth and sent them to Cambodia. As they reached Cambodia, the agents forced them to commit cyber crimes in India. Recently, the police arrested several local agents involved in the racket.

Establishing communication with the Indian Embassy in Cambodia, the police ensured that several victims returned to Visakhapatnam. In the latest development, the city police has established contact with many more victims and efforts are underway for their safe repatriation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US