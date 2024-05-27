GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Efforts on to bring back more victims of human trafficking racket in Cambodia, say Vizag police

Hundreds of unemployed youths were being trapped by local agents under the garb of data entry jobs, say police

Published - May 27, 2024 10:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The city police led by Commissioner of Police, A. Ravi Shankar, said that the department is intensifying efforts to bring back more victims trapped in the human trafficking racket which was busted recently as part of ‘Operation Cambodia’.

Hundreds of unemployed youths were being trapped by local agents aided by agents from Cambodia, under the garb of data entry jobs. These agents collected over ₹1.50 lakh from each youth and sent them to Cambodia. As they reached Cambodia, the agents forced them to commit cyber crimes in India. Recently, the police arrested several local agents involved in the racket.

Establishing communication with the Indian Embassy in Cambodia, the police ensured that several victims returned to Visakhapatnam. In the latest development, the city police has established contact with many more victims and efforts are underway for their safe repatriation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.