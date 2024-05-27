Efforts on to bring back more victims of human trafficking racket in Cambodia, say Vizag police

The city police led by Commissioner of Police, A. Ravi Shankar, said that the department is intensifying efforts to bring back more victims trapped in the human trafficking racket which was busted recently as part of ‘Operation Cambodia’.

Hundreds of unemployed youths were being trapped by local agents aided by agents from Cambodia, under the garb of data entry jobs. These agents collected over ₹1.50 lakh from each youth and sent them to Cambodia. As they reached Cambodia, the agents forced them to commit cyber crimes in India. Recently, the police arrested several local agents involved in the racket.

Establishing communication with the Indian Embassy in Cambodia, the police ensured that several victims returned to Visakhapatnam. In the latest development, the city police has established contact with many more victims and efforts are underway for their safe repatriation.