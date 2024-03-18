GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Effective legal drafting will change the course of legal precedents, says former Andhra Pradesh High Court judge

‘Students should think chronically and keep the drafts simple and short, while paying attention to the finer details’

March 18, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Effective legal drafting is essential for legal communication, and it will change the course of legal precedents, said Andhra Pradesh High Court former judge justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu here on Monday.

He participated as the chief guest to deliver the guest lecture on ‘Pens and Precedents-Insights on Legal Drafting,’ organised by GITAM Deemed to be University School of Law.

Shah Bano case

While referring the Shah Bano case, he pointed out how a simple petition reached the apex court and changed the course of legal precedents. He gave various examples, covering a variety of drafts such as Plaint, Written Statement, Will and Testament, Sale Deed, Section 125 Maintenance Petition under Criminal Procedure Code to name a few.

He encouraged the students to think chronically and keep the drafts simple and short, while paying attention to the finer details.

GITAM School of Law Director R. Anitha Rao highlighted the significance of precise drafting skills and mentioned that the ability to draft pleadings, contracts, agreements, and other legal documents with clarity and precision is essential for effective advocacy and protecting the interests of clients.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.