Effective legal drafting will change the course of legal precedents, says former Andhra Pradesh High Court judge

March 18, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Effective legal drafting is essential for legal communication, and it will change the course of legal precedents, said Andhra Pradesh High Court former judge justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu here on Monday.

He participated as the chief guest to deliver the guest lecture on ‘Pens and Precedents-Insights on Legal Drafting,’ organised by GITAM Deemed to be University School of Law.

Shah Bano case

While referring the Shah Bano case, he pointed out how a simple petition reached the apex court and changed the course of legal precedents. He gave various examples, covering a variety of drafts such as Plaint, Written Statement, Will and Testament, Sale Deed, Section 125 Maintenance Petition under Criminal Procedure Code to name a few.

He encouraged the students to think chronically and keep the drafts simple and short, while paying attention to the finer details.

GITAM School of Law Director R. Anitha Rao highlighted the significance of precise drafting skills and mentioned that the ability to draft pleadings, contracts, agreements, and other legal documents with clarity and precision is essential for effective advocacy and protecting the interests of clients.