EEE students celebrate reunion after 20 years in Visakhapatnam

The 2000-2004 batch of electrical and electronics engineering (EEE) students of Gayatri Vidya Parishad College of Engineering (GVPCOE) celebrated their reunion, here on Sunday, to mark the completion of 20 years since their passing out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The alumni from different parts of the globe reached the city and visited their college to cherish memories of their college life at an event — SPARKS 2K4, which was also joined by college secretary Prof. Somaraju, Prof. Bhanu and Prof. Venkat Rao.

The old students addressed the present batches of EEE students and shared their experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sivaram Krishna, who secured all India second rank in GATE-2004 exam and currently working as Director at Amazon India, explained the students on how to prepare for GATE exam, and also about the opportunities available in the market for M.Tech pass-outs.

Mr. Sai Sankar Landa, an officer of Indian Corporate Law Service (ICLS), currently working as Deputy Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, mentored the young aspirants on how to prepare for competitive exams like the civil services conducted by UPSC and State services exams such as Group-1 and Group-2.

Mr. Ramesh Latchupathula and Mr. Siva Kumar, who work as Deputy Executive Engineers in AP-Transco, guided the students on how to clear the assistant engineer exams in the power sector. “We made sure that we would help the students of electrical and electronics engineering, who wish to pursue higher studies and take coaching for competitive exams. For the first time we have met here after 20 years,” Mr. Sai Sankar Landa told The Hindu.

They later left for the Sunray Village resorts near Bhogapuram to celebrate their reunion.

The old students were felicitated by management of GVPCOE. 25 former students participated in the reunion. Out of the 25, Ms. Patibandla Praveena, Mrs. Sri Lakshmi, Mrs. Srujana, Mrs. Tejasree, Mr. Sri Kiran, Mr. Kalyan Rapolu, Mr. Jogendra Raj Kiran and Mr. S.V.R.K. Chaitanya work in the senior level management of various software companies in USA and UK.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.