Educational institutions’ bandh successful in Visakhapatnam

Representatives of various student unions staging a protest outside the Government Women’s College at the Old Jail Road in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Many schools and colleges declare holiday in advance

The bandh organised in the city on Tuesday as part of the State-wide bandh call given by various student unions turned out to be a success with most of the schools and colleges in the city declaring a holiday in advance.

However, some of the government colleges were run with police protection and some private schools also functioned as usual.

The bandh was organised under the auspices of the SFI, PDSO, AIDSO and the AISF in protest against alleged ‘anti-student’ policies of the State government. The police allowed the students union leaders to stage protests outside the gates but declined to permit them to go in and disrupt the classes. The union representatives staged protests outside the colleges and raised slogans and left after sometime.

SFI district secretary L.J. Naidu said that the bandh was organised in protest against what he alleged ‘anti-people’ and ‘anti-student’ policies of the State government. He alleged that the State government has made preventive arrests of SFI leaders to foil the bandh. He said that the managements of private and government schools and colleges had declared a holiday and made the bandh a success.

He demanded that the mess charges for students of social welfare hostels be increased to ₹150 per day. He said that quality school bags, uniforms and others should be supplied to students under ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’. G.O. no. 77 relating to fee reimbursement should be abolished as it was causing hardship to PG students.

PDSO State secretary A. Ashok said that the New Education Policy would have an adverse impact on the education poor and socially backward students. There was a danger of their being deprived of education and the new policy was likely to promote one religion. He also opposed the merger of schools.

The other demands include release of arrears and abolition of the New Education Policy.

PDSO district president Phanindra, SFI district leaders Raghavendra, Sivasankar, Durga, Ajay and Nikhil and PDSO leader Viswanadham were among those who participated.