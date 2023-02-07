ADVERTISEMENT

Education system in Andhra Pradesh is gradually being degraded, says AIDSO

February 07, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘Inmates of various welfare hostels in the State are suffering due to the poor infrastructure facilities’

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the AIDSO paying tributes at the meeting organised on the completion of 125 birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) organised a students’ conference on the occasion of the month-long 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhash Chandrabose at the Gandhi statue here on Tuesday.

All India Save Education Committee (AISEC) State secretary S. Govindarajulu, AVN College principal M. Simhadri Naidu and AIDSO State secretary E. Mahesh and executive member K. Siva Prasad spoke on the occasion.

They said that the education system in the State is gradually being degraded with the steps and reforms taken by the governments. The merger of Class 1 and 2 at Anganwadi centres, increasing the fee of admissions to the degree courses, untimely reimbursement of tuition fee under Jagananna Vidya Deevena, and internship to the students at supermarkets, shopping malls and brick factories etc damage the education system and its quality, they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The inmates of various welfare hostels in the State were suffering due to the poor infrastructure facilities, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US