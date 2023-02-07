HamberMenu
Education system in Andhra Pradesh is gradually being degraded, says AIDSO

‘Inmates of various welfare hostels in the State are suffering due to the poor infrastructure facilities’

February 07, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the AIDSO paying tributes at the meeting organised on the completion of 125 birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Members of the AIDSO paying tributes at the meeting organised on the completion of 125 birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Visakhapatnam

All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) organised a students’ conference on the occasion of the month-long 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhash Chandrabose at the Gandhi statue here on Tuesday.

All India Save Education Committee (AISEC) State secretary S. Govindarajulu, AVN College principal M. Simhadri Naidu and AIDSO State secretary E. Mahesh and executive member K. Siva Prasad spoke on the occasion.

They said that the education system in the State is gradually being degraded with the steps and reforms taken by the governments. The merger of Class 1 and 2 at Anganwadi centres, increasing the fee of admissions to the degree courses, untimely reimbursement of tuition fee under Jagananna Vidya Deevena, and internship to the students at supermarkets, shopping malls and brick factories etc damage the education system and its quality, they added.

The inmates of various welfare hostels in the State were suffering due to the poor infrastructure facilities, they said.

