Education fair to be organised in Visakhapatnam on June 18

June 13, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

IVY Overseas, an overseas education consultancy, will hold its ‘Education Fair 2023’ at Novotel hotel here on June 18.

The fair will provide a platform for students, aspiring to go abroad for higher studies to meet and interact with representatives of various universities. The fair will showcase a diverse range of programmes and courses across various disciplines. Representatives of over institutions from the USA, Australia, Canada, Germany and New Zealand would participate and inform the students on the admission requirements, scholarship opportunities, part-time work, post-study work and campus life, according to Ravi Kumar Bongarala, co-founder and MD of IVY Overseas, Visakhaptanam.

Details can be had via the email: ram@ivyoverseas.com

