Education Dept. launches inquiry against correspondent of a private school for ‘misbehaving’ with a girl

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 January 2022 19:03 IST

Parents stage protest at the school

The District Education Department has launched an inquiry into an alleged objectionable behaviour of a private school correspodent against a girl student at Sagar Nagar in the city.

A group of parents staged a protest on the issue on Saturday. According to information given by the parents to the Education Department officials, the incident occurred when the girl went to give chocolates to the accused on the occasion of her birthday on Friday. However, when questioned, the correspondent reportedly informed the parents that he did nothing wrong.

District Educational Officer L. Chandrakala on Sunday said that an inquiry has been launched with Deputy DEO Prem Kumar as investigating officer into the incident. On Saturday, the Deputy DEO commenced the inquiry and it would be continued on Monday after which he would submit a report, she said.

Inspector of Arilova Police Station, Emmanuel Raju, said that they had come to know about the incident and are enquiring about it. The police are yet to receive any complaint, he added.