Education a great leveller, says Special Chief Secretary of School Education

November 16, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Education is categorised under ‘public good’ and every child has the right to quality education. It is a great leveller, and the Andhra Pradesh government is in sync with this idea and is in tune with the core beliefs of the National Education Policy, said Special Chief Secretary, School Education, B. Rajasekhar.

Speaking at the conclave for school principals on the topic ‘Preparing students for new-age careers and NEP’, he said that the Chief Minister is of the view that education is the biggest poverty alleviation programme.

The conclave was organised by The Hindu Future India Club in collaboration with SRM University-AP, on Wednesday.

According to him, there are about 72 lakh students in schools across the State out of which about 55 lakh are studying in government schools.

To develop the government schools, the State government has given ₹3,700 crore in the first phase of Nadu Nedu programme and has sanctioned another ₹8,000 crore for the second phase. The aim is to provide quality education to all students from all segments of society, Mr. Rajasekhar said.

“There were reports earlier that girl students and even women teachers had stopped going to school as there were no proper toilets at schools. Gone are those days now,” he said.

Mr. Rajasekhar pointed out that while COVID-19 had increased ‘learning poverty’, things are slowly returning to normal.

Appreciating the National Education Policy (NEP), the Special Chief Secretary said there some salient features that help in eradicating some discrepancies in the education system and make it a level-playing field.

Collector A. Mallikarjuna pointed out that new careers and opportunities are evolving very fast, and the schools should equip them with the skills and also help the students in making the right choice of higher courses.

Earlier, welcoming the delegates and participants, vice president (sales and distribution) of The Hindu, Sridhar Aranala said that the newspaper has always been at the forefront of education and providing quality reading to the students. The Hindu reaches out to over 4,000 schools across the country and a number of products such as The Hindu In School Weekend and the Young World, are sought-after products.

Prof. B.V. Babu, Dean SEAS, SRM University-AP, said that the teachers in school should help the students realise their potential, so that young minds can channelise it to realise their dreams.

He also pointed out that the NEP acts as a bridge between school and higher learning.

Prof. Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran, Dean, SEAMS, SRM-AP, said that the focus area should be on teaching skill sets. More than textbook learning the focus should be on teaching skills such as how to adapt to change, problem-solving skills, analytical and communication skills.

Prof. B. Kamaiah, Dean SLASS, SRM-AP, that the time has come to fill the gaps in the education system and NEP provides that opportunity.

Principals from about 68 schools have participated in the conclave.