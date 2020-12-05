Educate people on welfare schemes, Collector tells staff of village/ward secretariats

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 December 2020 00:17 IST

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has said that the staff of village/ward secretariats should educate people on various welfare schemes of the State government.

The Collector inspected the secretariat at Maddi village in Padmanabham mandal, and the proposed layout for distribution of house sites to the poor, on Friday. He said that the welfare schemes announced by the government should be displayed at the secretariats from time to time. Later, he inspected the secretariat and Rythu Bharosa Kendram (RBK) at Gandhavaram village.

He checked the list of beneficiaries at Maddi secretariat and pulled up the staff for failing to update the list of beneficiaries under various schemes. He also inquired about the non-display of the calendar of network hospital and the various services offered through the village secretariat. He also inquired about the duties of Arogya Mitra, Engineering Assistant, Panchayat Secretary, Digital Assistant and Police Assistant.

At Maddi village, the Housing D.E. HSG Ranganath apprised the Collector of the proposed layout being developed on a 3.41 acre land for allotment to 136 beneficiaries. Later, he inspected the village secretariat, RBK and wellness centres under construction at Gandhavaram village. He directed the engineers to ensure speedy completion of the works.

Panchayat Raj SE Sudhakar Reddy, Tahsildar A. Srinivasa Rao and MPDO Chittiraju participated.