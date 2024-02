February 03, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

IVY Overseas is conducting a Global Edu Fair for students aspiring to pursue their academics and career abroad at the Novotel Varun Beach hotel in Beach Road from 10 a.m. on Sunday. Representatives of universities from USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand will participate in the fair. For registrations call 9090079393.

