EdCET 2024 notification released, May 15 is last date to apply

April 25, 2024 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The examination will be held in 36 centres across Andhra Pradesh on June 8 between 9 am and 11 am.

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (APEdCET) 2024 notification has been released on Wednesday, said the test convener T.V. Krishna from Andhra University. The AU is conducting the test on behalf of AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Applications will be received till May 15 with nominal fee of ₹600 for OC candidates, ₹500 for BC and ₹450 for SC and ST candidates. Applications will also be accepted with late fee of ₹1,000 till May 19 and with a late fee of ₹2,000 till May 21.

Candidates can download the hall tickets from May 30. The examination will be held in 36 centres across the State, on June 8 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Details can be obtained through https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EDCET

