ED raids online betting firm in Madhurawada

August 25, 2023 08:41 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided an online gaming/betting company office in Madhurawada and arrested a few persons for allegedly being involved in money laundering, in the city on Thursday.

The ED officials had reportedly started investigating the case following the arrests of 19 persons by the Visakhapatnam police in June this year.

It may be remembered that the city police had busted this online gaming/betting racket, which was being organised from a house in the guise of an online grocery business. A team led by Commissioner of Police C.M. Trivikrama Varma had written to 14 different banks to freeze Rs ₹5 crore, which was found in 71 bank accounts of the accused. The police seized 53 mobile phones and seven laptops from them.

After paying a registration fee starting from around ₹5,000, the platform issues an ID and password with which the user can log in and start playing online betting games. Initially, the users are allowed to win some money. Later, as they get addicted to the games and start betting large sums of money, the developers block their accounts and pocket the money.

