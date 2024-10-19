ADVERTISEMENT

ED ‘raids’ former Vizag MP’s properties in land grabbing case

Published - October 19, 2024 08:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The houses of his auditor and another person connected with the case were also reportedly searched in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Former MP and YSRCP leader M.V.V. Satyanarayana.

Officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reportedly conducted raids on the houses and properties of former MP from Visakhapatnam and YSRCP leader M.V.V. Satyanarayana here on Saturday (October 19, 2024) for his alleged connection with a land grabbing case.

The searches were reportedly conducted based on a case filed against Mr. Satyanarayana in June this year, accusing him along with two others, including his auditor G. Venkateswara Rao, of land grabbing, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The office of former MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana at Lawson’s Bay Colony in Visakhapatnam, which was reportedly raided on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The searches reportedly covered multiple locations including his house and offices at Madhurawada, Lawson’s Bay Colony, the house of his auditor G. Venkateswara Rao and the house of another person, who was allegedly involved in the case.

MP reacts

Reacting on the ED raids, Anakapalli MP C.M. Ramesh said, ‘‘This is just the beginning.’‘ In a video message, Mr. Ramesh alleged that several YSRCP leaders, including Mr. Satyanarayana, grabbed government as well as private lands, apart from creating troubles to the public. He said that the Centre had all the information regarding the atrocities committed by the YSRCP leaders and it was very serious about it. The CBI, ED, CID and the police would not spare them, he added.

