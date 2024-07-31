ED attaches assets of those involved in cheating IDBI Bank

Enforcement Directorate (ED), Hyderabad Zonal Office has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets having a book value of ₹19.11 crore and market value of ₹71.61 crore, belonging to Nerella Venkata Rama Mohan Rao and a few others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in a case of cheating the IDBI Bank, Rajahmundry Branch, by taking fraudulent Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans for construction of fish tanks.

Earlier, the ED had initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI, Visakhapatnam under various sections of IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against N. Venkata Rama Mohan Rao and 10 others for fraudulently availing KCC fish tank loans in the name of 350 borrowers from IDBI Bank, Rajahmundry Branch to the tune of ₹311.05 crore.

The attached properties are in the names of the aggregators, their family members and benamis, which include immovable properties in the form of agricultural lands, commercial sites and plots in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

ED investigation revealed that Venkata Rama Mohan Rao, B. Srinivasa Rao and others acted as ‘aggregators’ for the KCC fish tank loans sanctioned to 350 borrowers and were the ultimate beneficiaries. These 11 aggregators conspired with the officials of IDBI Bank and availed loans worth ₹311.05 crore under the backing of fabricated documents, primarily in the names of their own employees, relatives, benamis and farmers, who were ineligible for such loans.

The sanctioned KCC loan amounts were diverted from the borrowers’ accounts to the aggregators’ through cash withdrawals and also via bank transfers to the accounts of aggregators and other persons, on the directions of the aggregators. The diverted and siphoned off loans were utilised by the aggregators for acquisition of immovable properties in their name and their family members’/benamis’ names.

According to the officials, the diverted loan funds were also used by them for investment in their businesses and for repayment of old loans. Investigation also revealed that properties acquired by the aggregators out of the proceeds of crime were again used by them as collateral securities for availing further loans. Further investigation is under progress.