Ecosystem health card need of the hour to check ecological imbalance, says Visakhapatnam forest official

Chief Conservator of Forests, Visakhapatnam, S. Srikantanatha Reddy, has said that biotic pressure on the ecosystem is causing ecological imbalances, and it is high time that an ‘ecosystem health card’ is prepared to initiate remedial measures.

He was speaking at the inaugural of a three-day training programme for Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers, here, on Tuesday. IFS officers from various States in India are participating in the workshop, which is meant to train the participants in the preparation of the Ecosystem Health Card.

Addressing the delegates, Mr. Reddy said that greater coordination between the scientific community and administrators would enable the latter to understand the importance of the health card better and the parameters to be checked in the preparation of the card. Referring to the Eastern Ghats ecosystem, he explained that biotic pressures have led to vast stretches of forests being converted into cashew plantations. This was more prominent in the Eastern Ghats along the Srikakulam coast, particularly in Pathapatnam and Vajrapu Kothuru.

The developmental activities on the hills had disturbed wildlife, and sloth bears were now invading cashew plantations. Similarly, the endangered Olive Ridley turtles were being washed ashore along the beaches and were dying. This was due to coastal pollution apart from other factors like the turtles getting entangled in the nets. He attributed the issue of ROFR pattas and conversion of forest lands for cultivation was disturbing the natural forests.

Joe Kizhakudan, Head, Visakhapatnam Regional Centre of ICAR-CMFRI, Vizag Regional Centre, briefed about the efforts of CMFRI for creating a resilience for the recovery of species like whale sharks, and for restoration of habitats on the seabed. He spoke of his personal experience of how fisherfolk in coastal areas and tribal people in the forests take measures to protect the natural wealth.

Referring to the dumping of plastic waste into the ocean, Vazir Mohammed, former HoD of Geo Engineering, Andhra University, said that it was doing great harm to nature. He opined that the importance of maintaining the health of the ecosystem should be imbibed from childhood to enable them understand and appreciate it after they grow into adults.

Chief Scientist of NIO, Vizag Regional V.V.S.S. Sarma, said that tracing the source of pollution in water was important to identify the pollutants in water in the marine ecosystem. There were various methods like isotopic techniques for this purpose. Ecosystem health cards were essential to get international visibility and recognition. Invasion of one part of the ecosystem could disturb the entire chain.

Earlier, E. Venkat Reddy, Director, ICFRE-IFB, Hyderabad, welcomed the gathering.