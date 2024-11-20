ECoR yet to announce special trains from Vizag despite 100% occupancy

The rush of pilgrims visiting Sabarimala for darshan of Swamy Ayyappa has already started, but no announcement has been made by Waltair Division so far regarding operation of special trains from Visakhapatnam Junction to Kollam. The existing regular weekly Visakhapatnam-Kollam express has high occupancy, showing regret wait list.

The Railways is also yet to make any announcement on the operation of special trains from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad ahead of the holiday season, which begins with Christmas and concludes with Sankranti.

The existing special trains being operated by East Coast Railway (ECoR) from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Tirupati, Chennai, Kollam and Shalimar have reported more than 100% occupancy on both up and down routes, except the Shalimar–Visakhapatnam Special. Of these trains, 08539 Visakhapatnam-Kollam weekly special express had the highest occupancy of 159% during the last two months.

Ironically, the last run of these specials is towards the end of November. The delay in announcement of extension of the existing special trains and failure to announce additional specials has turned out to be a major impediment for travellers in planning their journeys during the peak festival season.

The ‘Mandala Pooja Mahotsavam’ at Sabarimala commenced on November 15 and will continue till December 26. ‘The Makara Vilakku Mahotsavam’ will be held from December 30 to January 19, 2025, and the ‘Makara Vilakku’ will be held on January 14.

The last run of existing weekly 08539 Visakhapatnam- Kollam special train is on November 27. With no announcement so far on extension of this train, and also on operation of additional specials to cater to the rush during the festive season, pilgrims are at their wits’ end.

Kanchumurthi Eswar, who was recently appointed Member of the Zonal Railway User’s Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) of ECoR, has written to ECoR General Manager seeking operation of daily special trains to Kollam. “Train no. 22504 Dibrugarh–Kanniyakumari Vivek Express, which passes through Visakhapatnam and Kollam, is also showing Regret WL on most of the days, as per the IRCTC website,” he says.

Due to lack of accommodation on trains, devotees going to Sabarimala are opting for private transport, despite the arduous long travel by road. The Visakhapatnam Region of APSRTC is operating special five-day, six-day and seven-day package tours for Ayyappa devotees going to Sabarimala, covering various temples en route. Five buses have been booked by Ayyappa devotees.

