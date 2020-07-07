‘ECoR Waltair Division transported 11.81 MT of freight during lockdown’

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) has achieved the distinction of being the sixth highest loading division among Indian Railways for uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to various parts of the country during the lockdown period.
The division has transported 11.81 million tonnes of freight from April to June, this year, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager G. Suneel Kumar. This was made possible due to the relentless efforts of the staff of the Division, he said.
The division has transported the cargo, comprising essential commodities like coal, iron ore, raw materials for steel plants and mineral oils, in 2,527 rakes. The main freight points of the division are Visakhapatnam port, Gangavaram Port, Vizag Steel plant, NMDC Iron Ore mines in KK line at Bacheli and Kirandul.
The division has unloaded 33.21 rakes per day on an average. Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava appreciated the efforts of the railwaymen for continuing the uninterrupted supply chain and achieving this feat even during the pandemic. The untiring efforts of Operations Department, under the guidance of Senior Divisional Operations Manager K.V.S.R.K. Kishore, helped in achieving the record loading, he said.
