ECoR to set up national boxing, weightlifting academies in Vizag

The East Coast Railway is setting up a state-of-the art national boxing academy and a weightlifting academy at its sports complex in Visakhapatnam. Work for both the academies is underway, with the initial investment is ₹1 crore.

According to its Sports Officer Shakir Hussain, both the academies are being developed on par with international standard.

Accessible to all

“The Railways will provide the infrastructure, hostel facility and food. Experienced boxers and weightlifters who have represented the Railways and the nation at various national and international games will coach the budding talent. The facility will not be not limited for the boxers and weightlifters from the railways alone, but also accessible to all talented persons selected by national level academies,” said Mr. Hussain.

According to him, the basic infrastructure is ready and the facilities will be developed over a period of time.

Asked why the focus is on boxing and weightlifting, Mr. Hussain said over the years, the north coastal districts have produced a number of world class boxers and weightlifters and the initiative will give them a better training facility and exposure. “It is not only boxing or weightlifting. We have plans to build a sports complex covering a number of sports,” said Mr. Hussain.

The East Coast Railway has already refurbished its existing cricket ground and after 22 years, it is hosting a Ranji Trophy match. The football ground with an athletic track, adjacent to the cricket stadium, is nearing completion and it may be ready by early next year.

“We have plans to convert the existing 18-court indoor shuttle facility into an academy. The indoor facility will also cater to table tennis. We have a modern basketball and volleyball court, besides the newly constructed swimming pool. Plans are also afoot to develop a small golf course,” said Assistant Sport Officer Shiva Harsha.

‘₹12 crore spent’

The Railways has spent up to ₹12 crore in phases to build the facilities in the last few years. The idea is to develop a sports complex with multiple sporting facility at one location, said Waltair DRM Chetan Kumar Shrivastava.