ECoR to run special train between Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru for eight trips

Considering the demand from people, East Coast Railway has decided to run a special train between Visakhapatnam and SMVT Bengaluru for eight trips.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy has played key role in bringing this train on track. According to a release from the ECoR authorities, the train No. 08543 Visakhapatnam-SMVT Bengaluru Superfast Weekly Special Train will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 3.55 p.m. on August 7, 14, 21, 28 and on September 4, 11,18 and 25, and will reach SMVT Bengaluru on the next day at 9 a.m.

In return direction, the train No.08544 SMVT Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam Superfast Weekly Special Train will leave SMVT Bengaluru on Mondays at 3.50 p.m. on August 8th, 15, 22, 29 and on September 5, 12, 19 and 26, and will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 11.00 a.m.

The stoppages include Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry,Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Bangarapet and Krishnarajapuram between Visakhapatnam and SMVT Bengaluru.