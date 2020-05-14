ECoR to ply parcel express trains to Sambalpur, Cuttack

The East Coast Railway will ply several parcel express trains to ensure transportation of essential commodities to all parts of the country.

Schedule

Train no. 00530 Visakhapatnam-Sambalpur Parcel Express will leave from Visakhapatnam on May 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 29 and 31 at 9 a.m. and reach Sambalpur at 5.30 p.m.

In the return direction, train no. 00529 will leave Sambalpur on May 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30 and June 1 at 9 a.m. and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 6 p.m. on the same day, a statement quoted Waltair Senior Divisional Commercial Manager G. Suneel Kumar as saying.

These trains will have stoppages at Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Paravatipuram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Balangir and Bargarh Road.

Similarly, train no. 00532 Visakhapatnam–Cuttack Parcel Express will leave Visakhapatnam from May 16 to 31 at 10 a.m. and reach Cuttack at 6.30 p.m. on the same day.

Train no. 00531 Cuttack – Visakhapatnam Parcel Express will leave Cuttack from May 17 to June 1 at 9 a.m. and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 5.30 p.m. on the same day.

Halts

These trains will stop at Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Ichchapuram, Brahmapur, Chatrapur, Balugaon, Khurda Road and Bhubaneswar. These services can be used for transportation of essential commodities.

For more details, people can approach the Station Managers and the Parcel Supervisors of the respective stations. Merchants and interested suppliers can also contact the Parcel Offices at the stations.