ECoR to operate special trains for Civil Services exam

Special trains will be operated between Ichchapuram-Visakhapatnam, Koraput-Visakhapatnam via Rayagada and Koraput-Cuttack via Titlagarh by the East Coast Railway (E Co R) for the convenience of candidates appearing for Civil Services examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.

The exam special Ichchapuram-Visakhapatnam train (06831 MEMU passenger special) will leave Ichchapuram at 4 p.m. on October 3 and will reach Visakhapatnam on the same day at 8.15 p.m.

In the return direction, the exam special Visakhapatnam- Ichchapuram(06832 MEMU passenger special) will leave Visakhapatnam at 7.30 p.m. on October 4 and will arrive Ichchapuram at 11.30 p.m. on the same day

Stoppages

The trains will have stoppages at Sompeta, Palasa, Naupada, Kotabommali, Srikakulam Road, Chipurapalli, Vizianagaram and Kottavalasa.

These trains will have 12 MEMU coaches

The exam special train Koraput-Visakhapatnam train (05803 passenger special) will leave Koraput on October 3 at 1 p.m. and will reach Visakhapatnam on the same day at 7.55 p.m.

In return direction, the exam special train Visakhapatnam – Koraput train(05804 passenger special) will leave Visakhapatnam on October 4 at 9.40 p.m. and will reach Koraput at 4.40 a.m. on the next day.

The trains will have stoppages at Damanjhodi, Lakshmipur Road, Tikiri, Singapur Road, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili and Vizianagaram.

These trains will have 12 Second Class Coaches and two Second Class-cum-brake vans.

The exam special train Koraput- Cuttack (05801 passenger special) will leave Koraput at 5 a.m. on October 3 and will reach Cuttack at 9 p.m. on the same day.

In the return direction, the Cuttack-Koraput (05802 passenger special) will leave Cuttack at 8.15 p.m on October 4 and will reach Koraput at 12 noon on the next day.

These trains will have12 Second Class coaches and two Second Class-cum-brake vans.