ECoR GM inspects various railway facilities in Vizag

Published - May 27, 2024 09:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Accompanied by DRM Saurabh Prasad and other senior officials from both headquarters and Waltair Division, the inspection aims to assess progress, address challenges, and foster collaborative solutions for enhanced railway operations

The Hindu Bureau

ECoR General Manager M.K. Behera inspecting the wagon repair shop at Vadlapudi in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR), M.K. Behera inspected various railway facilities and developmental activities in Visakhapatnam. Accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saurabh Prasad and other senior officials from both headquarters and Waltair Division, the inspection aimed to assess the progress, address challenges, and foster collaborative solutions for enhanced railway operations.

During the inspection, Mr. Behera visited the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) and the Visakha Container Terminal, where he reviewed the advancement of various railway projects. The team thoroughly examined the siding and loading points, along with crucial locations within the port.

Deputy Chairman of VPA Durgesh Kumar Dubey provided insights into railway operations and infrastructure and sought increased allocation of rakes to bolster cargo volumes and emphasised on the ongoing railway electrification upgrades. In response, the ECoR General Manager assured all the support for VPA’s railway operations.

The GM also conducted a comprehensive inspection of the wagon workshop at Vadlapudi, Visakhapatnam, evaluating various facilities, maintenance activities and development initiatives. Chief Project Manager S.K. Senapati briefed on the maintenance operations at the workshop, facilitating a thorough understanding of the ongoing efforts and future plans.

Mr. Behera engaged with officials from Adani Gangavaram Port to discuss on matters of mutual interest. The team inspected sidings at the port and assessed various capacity augmentation projects and essential locations within the port. The GM and the CEO of the port, Amit Malik, held discussions on mutual interests and collaborative efforts on addressing capacity augmentation, rake detention, efficiency enhancement, throughput improvement and other pertinent issues.

Mr. Behera held meeting with the Divisional Officers at the DRM’s office on various developmental activities and ongoing projects in the division. The visit of ECoR GM is to foster partnerships, enhance infrastructure, and railway operations for the collective benefit of all stakeholders and the region’s socio-economic development, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Saandeep.

