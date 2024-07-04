GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ECoR GM Funkwal inspects railway facilities

Published - July 04, 2024 08:15 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Duvvada Railway Users’ Association leaders submitting a representation to East Coast Railway General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal during his visit to Duvvada Railway Station in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) Parmeshwar Funkwal inspected key railway facilities in Visakhapatnam and Duvvada stations on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer B. Moitra, and other senior officials from ECoR headquarters and the Division.

Commencing his inspection at Visakhapatnam Railway Station, Mr. Funkwal evaluated the existing amenities and ongoing developmental projects. He interacted with the railway officials to obtain feedback and insights on operational efficiency and passenger services.

The GM reviewed the progress of station redevelopment activities on the Gnanapuram side of Visakhapatnam junction and held discussions with Gati Shakti officials regarding project execution strategies. He also conducted a detailed inspection of critical areas such as yards, emphasising operational enhancements and future developmental plans for the region.

Later, Mr. Funkwal visited the Wagon Workshop at Vadlapudi, in the city, where he assessed maintenance operations, infrastructure facilities, and ongoing development initiatives. Chief Project Manager S.K. Senapati provided a detailed briefing on the workshop’s operational capabilities and outlined forthcoming maintenance strategies and infrastructure upgrades.

The inspection continued at Duvvada railway station, where the General Manager examined various amenities including waiting halls, railway offices, foot over bridges, and water outlets. He interacted with members of the Duvvada Rail Users Association to address their concerns and gain insights into passenger experiences and service expectations.

The GM’s visit was meant to assess the progress of ongoing developmental activities, evaluate existing facilities, and hold talks with railway officials and stakeholders apart from discussing infrastructural development and business expansion plans.

